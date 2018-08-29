TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Acer's plan to target gamers as a driver of growth continues to pay off, with the Taiwanese electronics company quickly becoming market leader in Germany.

Acer's esports line, Predator, has become the market leader in Germany in just three years, currently occupying 32 percent market share.

In the face of declining laptop and desktop computer sales, Acer began to target the esport market and gamers. In the first quarter of 2018, Acer saw total gaming shipments increase by 241 percent on an annual basis.

Tobias Faeber, head of marketing at Acer Germany told the Liberty Times that they are optimistic about future sales as market sentiment is improving and the second half of the year is generally a good time for retail sales in Europe.



Tobias Faeber in electronics store in Berlin, Germany.

Faeber said that sales of gaming products in the range of EUR499-699 (NT$17,888-35,812) recently decreased, and sales in the higher price range of over EUR799 increased, suggesting consumers are happy to pay more for higher specification products.

Faeber told CNA that Acer's most popular esports related product in Germany, surprisingly is a backpack.