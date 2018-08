TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An American-Canadian marketing manager took this photo of eerily clear air over the Taipei skyline on Aug. 25, the night of Ghost Festival.

The photographer 29-year-old Adam Woolhether (吳亞當), who works as a global marketing manager for AsiaYo.com, captured the image during the evening of Ghost Festival (鬼節), which is observed on the 15th day of the 7th month of the lunisolar calendar, the halfway mark of Ghost Month (鬼月).



(Photo by Instagram user @Adam Woolhether)