TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The heightened US-China trade tensions have sparked concerns among Taiwanese manufacturers in China, and plans to expand manufacturing facilities in the home country.

At least four major Taiwanese manufacturers which have invested in China are planning to build factories in Taiwan, including the telecom broadband solution provider Sercomm Corp., power supply maker Delta Electronics, Compal Electronics, and Quanta Computer, according to a Mirror Media report.

Sercomm's General Manager Wang Wei (王煒) told the media that if the U.S. imposes a 25 percent tariff on Chinese imports, up to 90 percent of telecom and broadband equipment manufacturers in China would be negatively affected, and by then it would be time for the company to opt out of China as the main manufacturing base.

Delta founder Bruce Cheng (鄭崇華) said recently at a tech summit in Beijing that the trade war is leaving a tremendous impact on Chinese and Taiwanese tech companies, and his company is preparing itself for the worst to minimize the loss. People familiar with the matter told the media that Delta has manufacturing facilities in Thailand, India, and Slovakia, while it has decided to spend NT$2.7 billion on a new facility of nearly one hectare at the Southern Taiwan Science Park, and NT$1.5 billion to build a research and development center near its Taipei headquarters.

Compal, the computer and peripheral equipment supplier, is also planning to restart its facility in Pingzhen, Taoyuan to respond to the threat of a trade war. Compal Vice Chairman Ray Chen (陳瑞聰) said recently at an institutional investor conference that the company is planning to restart its Taoyuan facility, whose annual capacity is 3-5 million laptops, for exporting to the US market.

A business insider told Mirror Media that Quanta has procured robot arms from KUKA for its new server facility in Linkou, New Taipei City, as a precautionary move to avoid impact from the trade war.

A Bloomberg report last month revealed that a number of Taiwanese companies have begun an exodus to Southeast Asia countries like Vietnam, Malaysia and India not only for the looming US-China trade war, but also for rising labor and operational costs.

