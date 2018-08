TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on primaries in Arizona and Florida and a runoff election in Oklahoma (all times local):

2:55 a.m.

Lea Marquez Peterson won a four-way primary to become the Republican nominee for a congressional district seat being vacated by Arizona Rep. Martha McSally.

Marquez Peterson beat Brandon Martin, Danny Morales and Casey Welch in Tuesday's primary for Arizona's 2nd Congressional District.

Republican McSally is running for retiring Sen. Jeff Flake's seat.

The district covers the southeastern corner of Arizona from most of Tucson down to the U.S-Mexico border. It has almost an equal number of registered Democrats and Republicans. Democrats hope to flip the seat in their bid to take control of the House of Representatives.

Marquez Peterson is the CEO of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber. She'll face off with the winner of a seven-way Democratic primary in November.

___

1 a.m.

A liberal Florida Democrat pulled off an upset victory in the state's primary for governor while President Donald Trump's favored candidate cruised to victory for the GOP.

Those primary races Tuesday set up a fierce fall showdown in the nation's largest political battleground.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who would be the state's first black governor, and Republican congressman Ron DeSantis both defeated more moderate opponents aligned with their parties' establishment.

In Arizona, congresswoman Martha McSally fended off a pair of conservative challengers to carry the Republican Senate primary to fill the seat vacated by retiring Sen. Jeff Flake. She'll face Democratic congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema.

GOP voters in Oklahoma backed mortgage company owner Kevin Stitt in a gubernatorial runoff. Stitt criticized his opponent as insufficiently supportive of Trump.