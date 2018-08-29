TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In a retort to China's ultimatum to United Airlines to list Taiwan as being part of China, the U.S. airline has side-stepped the issue by reclassifying China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan according to currency, rather than country.

According to the United Airlines website, you can now select Taiwan as a location according to its currency, the New Taiwan Dollar (NTD). In this way, the airline implies that Taiwan is not part of China.



China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan listed according to currency.

The move comes after the Civil Aviation Administration of China ordered 34 airlines to change how Taiwan is described on their websites and in their promotional material on April 24. United Airlines eventually complied with the demand, by reclassifying "Taiwan" as "Taiwan, China".

China's threats to U.S. businesses drew the ire of the U.S. government, with the White House characterizing China's efforts to force U.S. companies to comply to Chinese standards as "Orwellian nonsense."

It is interesting to note that the Asia and Pacific is the only region on United Airlines' website that bases location according to currency.