TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Consumers’ Foundation of Taiwan issued a warning and called for enforcement of safety recommendations on the use of keyless ignition systems in automobiles on Aug. 29, following a spate of incidents in the U.S. where drivers died from carbon monoxide poisoning after leaving their cars idling.

A relatively new technology, the keyless remote entry system is becoming more widely used by automakers as a whole, but the convenience comes at the expense of safety, with at least 13 death cases reported in the U.S. resulting in a class action, said Chairman Yu Kai-hsiung (游開雄) of the Consumers’ Foundation.

A total of 10 automobile companies have been sued, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

Over 120 automobile models fitted with keyless ignitions are available in Taiwan, with at least 1 million of the cars running on the streets, according to estimates by the Consumers’ Foundation.

Drivers who forget to turn off the engine and let the vehicles run in enclosed garages could suffer lethally from the accumulation of carbon monoxide gas in their homes without ever noticing it.

Only 7 out of 16 automobile dealers operating in Taiwan replied to the request from the Consumers’ Foundation to include warnings for their customers on the risk of the keyless ignition system. Most of the seven companies either have warnings in place or have promised to take measures to address the issue, including MAZDA, Hotai, BMW Taiwan, Saab Taiwan, KIA, Ford Taiwan, and Yulon, the foundation pointed out.

The foundation also urged the government to conduct inspections to ensure businesses comply with relevant regulations. Violators could face a fine between NT$60,000 (US$1,937) and NT$1.5 million (US$48,420) as stipulated in the Consumer Protection Act.



Consumer Foundation warns of safety risks of keyless car ignition system (Photo from the foundation)