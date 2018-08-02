TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The North American car rental company Hertz has just signed a deal with Taiwanese car rental company Chailease Auto Rental that will allow customers of Hertz to book rentals cars in advance of their journey to Taiwan.

Under the new partnership between the two companies, 19 Chailease rental locations throughout Taiwan will be co-branded with Hertz. Likewise, Chailease customers in Taiwan will also be connected to the network of Hertz affiliated rental services throughout the world.

Customers of Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty business will be able to arrange regular day rentals as well as short and long-term leasing of vehicles.​

Chailease Auto Rental is a leading car rental company in Taiwan what has been operating since 1977.

The Vice President of Hertz Asia-Pacific, Eoin MacNeill, was quoted by Breaking Travel News as saying:

“Chailease is highly experienced in the Taiwanese rental industry, and our new partnership will bring convenient, high quality rental solutions to Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty customers traveling to Taiwan. We also look forward to serving Chailease customers at Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty locations around the world.”

The Chairman of Chailease Auto Rental, Justin Yang, remarked that both Hertz and Chailease are trusted brands in the rental car business, and that by working together Taiwan can be made a more convenient travel destination for tourists, and Taiwanese customers of Chailease will also benefit from Hertz’ global footprint.



Chailease Auto Rental locations in Taiwan (Image from Goolge Maps)