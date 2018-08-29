Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|120
|101—
|5
|12
|1
|Baltimore
|104
|220
|03x—12
|17
|0
Pannone, Biagini (4), Mayza (6), Tepera (7), M.Smith (8) and D.Jansen; Rogers, Meisinger (6), Wright Jr. (7), Scott (9) and Joseph. W_Rogers 1-0. L_Pannone 1-1. HRs_Toronto, Smoak (20), Grichuk (19). Baltimore, Gentry (1), Beckham (9).
___
|Chicago
|000
|013
|000—4
|9
|1
|New York
|000
|002
|021—5
|8
|2
Shields, Fry (6), Minaya (8), Covey (8) and Narvaez; Lynn, Holder (6), Betances (9) and Romine. W_Betances 4-3. L_Covey 4-12. HRs_New York, Hicks (22), Andujar (22), Walker (9).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|001—1
|7
|2
|Cleveland
|002
|104
|01x—8
|14
|0
Gibson, Moya (6), Drake (7), Busenitz (8) and Garver; Carrasco, Hand (8), Otero (9) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 16-7. L_Gibson 7-11. HRs_Minnesota, Cave (7).
___
|Detroit
|001
|000
|010—2
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|005
|000
|10x—6
|10
|0
Boyd, VerHagen (7), Wilson (8) and McCann; Junis and S.Perez. W_Junis 7-12. L_Boyd 8-12. HRs_Detroit, Jones (9). Kansas City, Mondesi (5).
___
|Oakland
|003
|000
|001—4
|5
|0
|Houston
|010
|020
|000—3
|6
|0
Jackson, Kelley (5), Rodney (7), Familia (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Morton, Harris (5), Pressly (7), Rondon (8), Osuna (9) and Maldonado. W_Familia 8-4. L_Osuna 1-2. Sv_Treinen (33). HRs_Oakland, Olson (24).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Miami
|001
|000
|051—7
|13
|1
|Boston
|012
|001
|031—8
|12
|0
Urena, Barraclough (7), Guerrero (8), Conley (8), Steckenrider (9) and Holaday, Realmuto; B.Johnson, Workman (5), Kelly (7), Barnes (8), Hembree (8), Kimbrel (9) and Swihart. W_Kimbrel 4-1. L_Steckenrider 4-3. HRs_Miami, Castro (11), Galloway (2), Realmuto (17). Boston, Nunez (8).
___
|Tampa Bay
|011
|002
|010—5
|12
|2
|Atlanta
|001
|040
|04x—9
|12
|0
Stanek, Y.Chirinos (2), Kolarek (7), Roe (8), Kittredge (8) and Perez; Teheran, Biddle (6), Winkler (7), Venters (7), Brach (8), Minter (9) and Suzuki, Flowers. W_Brach 2-3. L_Roe 1-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Lowe (1). Atlanta, Inciarte (9), Flowers (6).
___
|Los Angeles
|003
|211
|100—8
|15
|0
|Texas
|002
|000
|002—4
|8
|3
Buehler, Ferguson (5), Baez (6), Alexander (7), Venditte (8), K.Jansen (9) and Grandal; Jurado, Butler (3), Springs (8) and R.Chirinos. W_Ferguson 5-2. L_Jurado 2-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Dozier (4).
___
|Seattle
|000
|000
|001—1
|8
|0
|San Diego
|100
|100
|00x—2
|5
|0
F.Hernandez, Armstrong (8) and Zunino; Nix, Yates (9) and Hedges. W_Nix 2-2. L_F.Hernandez 8-12. Sv_Yates (6). HRs_Seattle, Cruz (32). San Diego, Jankowski (3).
___
|Colorado
|200
|000
|100—3
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|010—2
|6
|0
Freeland, Oberg (7), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Ramirez, J.Johnson (2), Cole (3), Bedrosian (6), Buttrey (7), Alvarez (8), Parker (9) and R.Rivera. W_Freeland 12-7. L_Ramirez 4-5. Sv_W.Davis (36). HRs_Colorado, Gonzalez (15).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|000
|203—5
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|120
|001—4
|7
|2
Scherzer, Grace (6), Cordero (7), Glover (8), Miller (9), Holland (9) and Wieters; Nola, Hunter (8), Neshek (9), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Glover 1-2. L_Neshek 1-1. Sv_Holland (1). HRs_Washington, Rendon (17). Philadelphia, Alfaro (9), Herrera (21).
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|101
|401—7
|11
|0
|Cincinnati
|420
|001
|20x—9
|14
|0
Guerra, Lyles (2), Jennings (5), Albers (6), Soria (7), T.Williams (8) and Kratz, Pina; DeSclafani, Hughes (7), W.Peralta (8), R.Iglesias (8) and Barnhart. W_DeSclafani 7-4. L_Guerra 6-9. Sv_R.Iglesias (24). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich 2 (25). Cincinnati, Peraza (9).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|010
|010—2
|6
|0
|St. Louis
|200
|200
|01x—5
|10
|0
Nova, Brault (4), Crick (8) and Cervelli; Flaherty, J.Hicks (8), Hudson (8), Norris (9) and Molina. W_Flaherty 8-6. L_Nova 7-9. Sv_Norris (28). HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (16), O'Neill (7).
___
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|001—1
|7
|2
Buchholz, Bradley (8), Chafin (8), Ziegler (9), Diekman (9) and Mathis, Murphy; Bumgarner, Dyson (8), W.Smith (9) and Hundley. W_W.Smith 2-2. L_Ziegler 1-6.