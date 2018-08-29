  1. Home
  2. World

Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/29 13:34
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 000 120 101— 5 12 1
Baltimore 104 220 03x—12 17 0

Pannone, Biagini (4), Mayza (6), Tepera (7), M.Smith (8) and D.Jansen; Rogers, Meisinger (6), Wright Jr. (7), Scott (9) and Joseph. W_Rogers 1-0. L_Pannone 1-1. HRs_Toronto, Smoak (20), Grichuk (19). Baltimore, Gentry (1), Beckham (9).

___

Chicago 000 013 000—4 9 1
New York 000 002 021—5 8 2

Shields, Fry (6), Minaya (8), Covey (8) and Narvaez; Lynn, Holder (6), Betances (9) and Romine. W_Betances 4-3. L_Covey 4-12. HRs_New York, Hicks (22), Andujar (22), Walker (9).

___

Minnesota 000 000 001—1 7 2
Cleveland 002 104 01x—8 14 0

Gibson, Moya (6), Drake (7), Busenitz (8) and Garver; Carrasco, Hand (8), Otero (9) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 16-7. L_Gibson 7-11. HRs_Minnesota, Cave (7).

___

Detroit 001 000 010—2 6 0
Kansas City 005 000 10x—6 10 0

Boyd, VerHagen (7), Wilson (8) and McCann; Junis and S.Perez. W_Junis 7-12. L_Boyd 8-12. HRs_Detroit, Jones (9). Kansas City, Mondesi (5).

___

Oakland 003 000 001—4 5 0
Houston 010 020 000—3 6 0

Jackson, Kelley (5), Rodney (7), Familia (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Morton, Harris (5), Pressly (7), Rondon (8), Osuna (9) and Maldonado. W_Familia 8-4. L_Osuna 1-2. Sv_Treinen (33). HRs_Oakland, Olson (24).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Miami 001 000 051—7 13 1
Boston 012 001 031—8 12 0

Urena, Barraclough (7), Guerrero (8), Conley (8), Steckenrider (9) and Holaday, Realmuto; B.Johnson, Workman (5), Kelly (7), Barnes (8), Hembree (8), Kimbrel (9) and Swihart. W_Kimbrel 4-1. L_Steckenrider 4-3. HRs_Miami, Castro (11), Galloway (2), Realmuto (17). Boston, Nunez (8).

___

Tampa Bay 011 002 010—5 12 2
Atlanta 001 040 04x—9 12 0

Stanek, Y.Chirinos (2), Kolarek (7), Roe (8), Kittredge (8) and Perez; Teheran, Biddle (6), Winkler (7), Venters (7), Brach (8), Minter (9) and Suzuki, Flowers. W_Brach 2-3. L_Roe 1-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Lowe (1). Atlanta, Inciarte (9), Flowers (6).

___

Los Angeles 003 211 100—8 15 0
Texas 002 000 002—4 8 3

Buehler, Ferguson (5), Baez (6), Alexander (7), Venditte (8), K.Jansen (9) and Grandal; Jurado, Butler (3), Springs (8) and R.Chirinos. W_Ferguson 5-2. L_Jurado 2-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Dozier (4).

___

Seattle 000 000 001—1 8 0
San Diego 100 100 00x—2 5 0

F.Hernandez, Armstrong (8) and Zunino; Nix, Yates (9) and Hedges. W_Nix 2-2. L_F.Hernandez 8-12. Sv_Yates (6). HRs_Seattle, Cruz (32). San Diego, Jankowski (3).

___

Colorado 200 000 100—3 5 0
Los Angeles 000 010 010—2 6 0

Freeland, Oberg (7), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Ramirez, J.Johnson (2), Cole (3), Bedrosian (6), Buttrey (7), Alvarez (8), Parker (9) and R.Rivera. W_Freeland 12-7. L_Ramirez 4-5. Sv_W.Davis (36). HRs_Colorado, Gonzalez (15).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 000 000 203—5 6 0
Philadelphia 000 120 001—4 7 2

Scherzer, Grace (6), Cordero (7), Glover (8), Miller (9), Holland (9) and Wieters; Nola, Hunter (8), Neshek (9), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Glover 1-2. L_Neshek 1-1. Sv_Holland (1). HRs_Washington, Rendon (17). Philadelphia, Alfaro (9), Herrera (21).

___

Milwaukee 000 101 401—7 11 0
Cincinnati 420 001 20x—9 14 0

Guerra, Lyles (2), Jennings (5), Albers (6), Soria (7), T.Williams (8) and Kratz, Pina; DeSclafani, Hughes (7), W.Peralta (8), R.Iglesias (8) and Barnhart. W_DeSclafani 7-4. L_Guerra 6-9. Sv_R.Iglesias (24). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich 2 (25). Cincinnati, Peraza (9).

___

Pittsburgh 000 010 010—2 6 0
St. Louis 200 200 01x—5 10 0

Nova, Brault (4), Crick (8) and Cervelli; Flaherty, J.Hicks (8), Hudson (8), Norris (9) and Molina. W_Flaherty 8-6. L_Nova 7-9. Sv_Norris (28). HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (16), O'Neill (7).

___

Arizona 000 000 000—0 6 1
San Francisco 000 000 001—1 7 2

Buchholz, Bradley (8), Chafin (8), Ziegler (9), Diekman (9) and Mathis, Murphy; Bumgarner, Dyson (8), W.Smith (9) and Hundley. W_W.Smith 2-2. L_Ziegler 1-6.