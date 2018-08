FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Voters on the country's largest American Indian reservation have advanced two seasoned politicians vying for the presidency to the general election.

Current tribal Vice President Jonathan Nez maintained a hefty lead throughout Tuesday's primary among a record field of 18 presidential hopefuls. Nez garnered more than 14,100 votes, according to unofficial results. Former President Joe Shirley Jr. came in second with about half that number.

Current President Russell Begaye came in fifth.

The results ensure somewhat of a repeat from the last election when Shirley and his running mate faced Begaye and Nez.

Nez has focused his campaign on progress, saying he would promote Navajo-owned business, health and self-sufficiency and elevate the voice of the youth.

He and Begaye operated almost as a single unit during their administration, appearing together at national events, on camera and jointly delivering a quarterly address to tribal lawmakers. But Nez distanced himself as he jumped on the campaign trail.

His platform included improving the health and well-being of Navajo people and ensuring that they have the help they need for drug addiction, alcoholism and diabetes.

"We need to focus ourselves on behavioral and mental health services," he recently said in an online address.

Lorraine Begay from Sawmill, New Mexico, said Nez appealed to her because he is educated, married and she believes he will stand for the youth, the elderly and those suffering from social ills. She also likes that he hasn't made any promises.

"Can't have promises because there's policies," she said. "Things like that get in the way."

Shirley served two terms as president, leaving the office in 2011. He lost by 10,000 votes in the last presidential election that was delayed over a language fluency issue. The long-time Apache County supervisor from Chinle championed the only voter initiative approved on the reservation that reduced the number of tribal lawmakers from 88 to 24 and secured a presidential line-item veto.

He has touted experience and said he'd rely on teamwork to combat poverty, hunger and other challenges on the Navajo Nation. About half the workforce is unemployed, and many Navajos live without running water or electricity.

"One man cannot take it on alone and hope to be successful," he said.

Margie Begay from Wheatfields, Arizona, said she voted for Shirley because of his plans to bridge the youth and the elderly so they can learn from each other.

"We have more young generations that are coming in," she said. "We talk about the language, we talk about Native Americans across Indian Country, that they're losing their language and their culture."