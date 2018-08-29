PHOENIX (AP) — Those who wish to give a final farewell to Sen. John McCain can pay respects at the Arizona State Capitol during the first of two days of services here before McCain departs his beloved Arizona.

A private ceremony will be held Wednesday morning at the Capitol rotunda. Later that afternoon, the Capitol will be open to members of the public who want to pay their respects.

A church service will be held on Thursday at North Phoenix Baptist Church. From there, McCain will depart Arizona for the last time from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Another viewing will be at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, with a final memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral.