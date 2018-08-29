TAOS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico judges are scheduled to make crucial decisions about child abuse charges and bail provisions for five defendants arrested at a compound in northern New Mexico where 11 children were found living in filth and the body of a 3-year-old boy was retrieved.

In hearings scheduled for Wednesday, a couple is confronting new charges of child abuse that could carry life sentences in connection with the death of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj (ahb-DOOL' GAH'-nee wah-HAJ').

The body of the severely disabled boy was found this month within a tunnel, and prosecutors accuse father Siraj Ibn Wahhaj (see-DAHJ' IBN wah-HAJ'), and his partner Jany Leveille of denying the boy proper medical care.

A judge is weighing whether any of the five defendants can be released pending trial. Defendants are seeking the dismissal of neglect charges.