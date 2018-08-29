  1. Home
New Mexico judges weigh dangerousness of compound defendants

By MORGAN LEE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/29 12:38
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, file photo defendant Siraj Ibn Wahhaj sits in court in Taos, N.M., during a detention hearing. New Mexico forens

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2018, file photo, is a makeshift living compound in Amalia, N.M. Prosecutors seeking to keep two men and three women jailed on

The Taos county jail, where three people accused of child abuse at a desert compound are awaiting release, is shown Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Taos,

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 file photo aerial view of a makeshift compound is seen in the desert area of Amalia, N.M. Prosecutors seeking to

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico judges are scheduled to make crucial decisions about child abuse charges and bail provisions for five defendants arrested at a compound in northern New Mexico where 11 children were found living in filth and the body of a 3-year-old boy was retrieved.

In hearings scheduled for Wednesday, a couple is confronting new charges of child abuse that could carry life sentences in connection with the death of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj (ahb-DOOL' GAH'-nee wah-HAJ').

The body of the severely disabled boy was found this month within a tunnel, and prosecutors accuse father Siraj Ibn Wahhaj (see-DAHJ' IBN wah-HAJ'), and his partner Jany Leveille of denying the boy proper medical care.

A judge is weighing whether any of the five defendants can be released pending trial. Defendants are seeking the dismissal of neglect charges.