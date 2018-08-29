  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/08/29 12:39
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
JMartinez Bos 125 479 98 162 .338
Betts Bos 113 440 105 148 .336
Altuve Hou 111 435 69 143 .329
Segura Sea 121 498 80 157 .315
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Trout LAA 113 386 87 121 .313
Merrifield KC 128 503 64 155 .308
MSmith TB 116 374 50 115 .307
Brantley Cle 118 473 74 144 .304
MDuffy TB 111 432 47 130 .301
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 39; JMartinez, Boston, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; NCruz, Seattle, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 28; Betts, Boston, 27.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 110; KDavis, Oakland, 103; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 89; Bregman, Houston, 85; Bogaerts, Boston, 85; Haniger, Seattle, 83; Lowrie, Oakland, 82; Stanton, New York, 82; NCruz, Seattle, 80.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 17-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-7; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-8; Sale, Boston, 12-4; 2 tied at 12-5.