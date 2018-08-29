DALLAS (AP) — Texas jurors who convicted a former police officer of murder in the death of a black, unarmed teenager will hear more testimony when the sentencing phase of the trial resumes.

Wednesday marks the second day of the sentencing phase in the trial of Roy Oliver. He was convicted Tuesday for the 2017 slaying of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

Oliver was a police officer in Balch Springs when he fired into a car full of black teenagers as it drove away from a house party in the Dallas suburb. Edwards was killed.

Oliver said he feared the car was endangering his partner, though his partner says he didn't believe his life was ever in danger.

Jurors heard from Edwards' father later Tuesday. He says his son always had a smile on his face and dreamed of playing football at Alabama.