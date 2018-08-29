Odell Edwards and Charmaine Edwards, parents of Jordan Edwards, react to a guilty of murder verdict during a trial of fired Balch Springs police offic
Fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, center, and his attorneys Miles Brissette, left, and Bob Gill stand before the reading of the verdict d
Defendant Roy Oliver, right, a fired Balch Springs police officer charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, and his defense attorney Bob
Odell Edwards, father of Jordan Edwards, gets a hug from Dallas County district attorney Faith Johnson after hearing a guilty of murder verdict during
CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHER TO RYAN MICHALESKO, NOT BACA - Alongside attorneys, Odell Edwards, right, father of Jordan Edwards, speaks to members of the med
Odell Edwards, father of Jordan Edwards, speaks to members of the media after a Dallas County jury found Roy Oliver, the former Balch Springs police o
Fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who was charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, sits before the reading of the verdict d
Lead prosecutor Michael Snipes reacts to seeing a question from the jury indicating they can't reach a unanimous verdict during a trial of fired Balch
Fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who was charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, and defense attorney Miles Brissette sit
DALLAS (AP) — Texas jurors who convicted a former police officer of murder in the death of a black, unarmed teenager will hear more testimony when the sentencing phase of the trial resumes.
Wednesday marks the second day of the sentencing phase in the trial of Roy Oliver. He was convicted Tuesday for the 2017 slaying of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.
Oliver was a police officer in Balch Springs when he fired into a car full of black teenagers as it drove away from a house party in the Dallas suburb. Edwards was killed.
Oliver said he feared the car was endangering his partner, though his partner says he didn't believe his life was ever in danger.
Jurors heard from Edwards' father later Tuesday. He says his son always had a smile on his face and dreamed of playing football at Alabama.