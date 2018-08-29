TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A recent survey of U.S. citizens by polling and research company, Pew Research Center, found Taiwan-China tension was the least of their China worries, with 22 percent of respondents thinking cross-strait tension is "very serious".

According to U.S. citizens, large amount of U.S. debt held by China and risk of cyber attacks from China are the issues of greatest concern, the survey revealed.

The survey was conducted via telephone poll, between May 14 and June 15. The survey was spoken in both English and Spanish, and had 1,500 respondents. Pew calculated the margin of error to be 2.9 percent.

In terms of tension between China and Taiwan, 22 percent of respondents said the problem was "very serious" and 41 percent said it was "somewhat serious", the survey found.

The 2018 survey confirms last year's, which was conducted in Q1 2017 and found similar results. The 2017 survey also found that 22 percent of respondents said the problem was "very serious" and 44 percent said it was "somewhat serious".

In aggregate, the 2018 survey found that 38 percent of respondents have a favorable view of China, while 47 percent have an unfavorable view.

In general, younger people in the U.S. have a more favorable view of China than more senior people. Concerns about China are also somewhat split between U.S. political allegiances, with Republican Party supporters more concerned about economic issues, and Democratic Party supporters more concerned about environmental issues.

Apprehension over Chinese cyber attacks appears to be an area of growing concern for the U.S., with the percentage of respondents who feel it is a "very serious problem" increased from 50 percent to 58 percent since 2012.

The other three major areas of worry; U.S. debt held by China, loss of U.S. jobs to China, and the U.S. trade deficit have seen a trend of becoming less of a "very serious problem" since 2012, the survey found.