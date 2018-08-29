Taiwan carnival held in Thailand 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The "Thailand Taiwan Carnival" was held at Samut Prakan Province, Thailand on Aug. 26.

The "Thailand Taiwan Carnival" is an annual event that is held every year by The Taiwan Association of Thailand. In this event, Thais are given the opportunity to purchase agricultural products and daily necessities from Taiwanese producers.

In addition, Taiwanese dishes also spotted in the event with the hope of introducing Thais to the food and also to allow Taiwanese living in Thailand to cure their homesickness with the food.

Food like cantaloupe, passion fruit, fried rice noodles, Taiwan sausages, as well as items such as jackets and suitcases were spotted at the event. The participants ranged in age from children to the elderly

The event not only attracted Taiwanese living in Thailand, but also Thai people, and foreigners who were traveling in the country at the time.

According to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand (TECO), out of a total population of 65 million people in Thailand, 10 percent or over 7 million people are considered overseas Chinese. In addition, there are about 150,000 of Taiwanese living in Thailand.

There are currently more than 240 overseas Chinese schools and about 600 overseas Chinese groups in Thailand. Since the 1980s, Taiwanese businessmen have been investing and developing Thailand, and at present there are at least 3,000 Taiwanese-owned factories in Thailand.

Tung Chen-yuan (童振源), the representative of TECO emphasized that through this event, participants can meet new people, make new connections and create business opportunities. There are more than 80 booths representing Taiwanese businesses, while more than 20 factories from Samut Prakan Province were invited to participate in the event this year.