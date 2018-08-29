  1. Home
Venezuelans find US asylum surprisingly elusive

By GISELA SALOMON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/29 12:01
This undated photo made available by Hosseph Calderon shows his brother Helegner Tijera Calderon, a Venezuelan army officer who deserted the military

This Aug. 22, 2018 photo shows Marcos Guada's his transfer notification and passport inside his room at a hotel in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominic

In this Aug. 22, 2018 photo, Marcos Guada poses for a portrait inside his room at the hotel he is temporarily staying, in Santiago de los Caballeros,

This Dec. 2016 selfie photo taken by Venezuelan Marcos Guada shows him at a friend's home near Oleta River State Park in Miami, Florida. Guada was a b

MIAMI (AP) — One was a Venezuelan army officer who deserted and joined the opposition. The other, a political activist who says he had to flee after pro-government forces attacked his home. They ended up in the U.S., among thousands of their countrymen seeking asylum in what seemed like an obvious place to do so.

But both men have been turned away, learning a hard lesson about the limits of asylum in the U.S. even for people from a collapsing country whose government the Trump administration has condemned.

Helegner Tijera Moreno, the ex-army officer, is being held at an immigration detention facility in New Mexico pending a removal order after a judge rejected his asylum claim. The other man, Marcos Guada, was repatriated to Venezuela in July but fled to the Dominican Republic.