TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, announced on Tuesday that it will partner with three U.S. companies to create a US$100 million fund to help launch technology startups around the world.

The Taiwanese tech giant announced multiple investments in the U.S. and China in less than a week.

Foxconn, Advocate Aurora Health, Johnson Controls, and Northwestern Mutual will each contribute US$25 million to the Wisconn Valley Venture Fund, according to an Associated Press report.

The companies said in a joint statement that they are hoping the fund can "produce excellent returns and lead to advances in robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and health care."

At the same time, Foxconn announced another two investment deals in the U.S. and China, respectively.

The group said in a press release that it will establish Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology (FIRST) in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Madison to develop medical, science, and information technology talent. The initial investment amounts to US$100 million, and is expected to create 13,000 jobs in the state.

Back in Asia, the group announced a NT$1.1 billion (US$35 million) investment deal to buy 5.26 percent stake in a Chinese cloud-based video communication solution provider, and the move is seen as part of the group's new endeavor in big data image processing.

The Economic Daily News reported that Foxconn's unit, Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII) will form a strategic partnership with Beijing-based Suirui Technology Co. to expand its cloud-based video conferencing solutions in hardware and software, and relevant applications.

Foxconn founder Terry Guo has been expanding investments in the fields of cloud-computing, Internet of Things, big data, automation, AI, and smart robots in recent years around the world, to help transform itself from the current OEM business model.