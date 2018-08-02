  1. Home
China's United Front, Fmr HK Executive funding US foreign policy think tanks 

The China-United States Exchange Foundation, and founder Tung Chee-hwa under scrutiny in congressional report

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/29 12:12
Tung Chee-hwa (Image from CUSEF)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The recently released U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission report on China's United Front noted that the Chinese Communist Party has been covertly funding certain think tanks in Washington D.C.

Within the report, it says that the China-United States Exchange Foundation (中美交流基金會), founded by former former Hong Kong Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa (董建華) is part of the CCP’s United Front organization.

The China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF), registered as a foreign agent in the U.S., provides funding to several prominent think tanks in the U.S. to promote CCP-friendly policies in Washington.

The United Front is a term for a loosely organized network of Communist Party influencers, international overseas Chinese association, and local community organizers tasked with promoting Chinese interests and CCP ideology throughout the world.

The report notes that Tung, currently vice chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference through the CUSEF provided funding for the John Hopkins School of Advance International Studies, a very influential academic institute in foreign policy and geopolitical analysis.  

Other think tanks listed in the report, which have received funding through United Front affiliated organizations include the Brookings Institution, the Atlantic Council, the Center for American Progress, the East-West Institute, and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

The full report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission entitled “China's Overseas United Front Work: Background and Implications for the United States” is available at the Commission’s website.

Tung Chee-Hwa meeting world leaders (Images from CUSEF)
US Congress
Hong Kong
Tung Chee-hwa
CUSEF
United Front
think tank

