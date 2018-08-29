|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|JMartinez Bos
|125
|479
|98
|162
|.338
|Betts Bos
|113
|440
|105
|148
|.336
|Altuve Hou
|111
|435
|69
|143
|.329
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|Segura Sea
|120
|494
|80
|155
|.314
|Trout LAA
|113
|386
|87
|121
|.313
|Merrifield KC
|128
|503
|64
|155
|.308
|MSmith TB
|116
|374
|50
|115
|.307
|Brantley Cle
|118
|473
|74
|144
|.304
|MDuffy TB
|111
|432
|47
|130
|.301
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 39; JMartinez, Boston, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Stanton, New York, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; NCruz, Seattle, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 28; Betts, Boston, 27.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 110; KDavis, Oakland, 103; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 89; Bregman, Houston, 85; Bogaerts, Boston, 85; Haniger, Seattle, 83; Lowrie, Oakland, 82; Stanton, New York, 82; NCruz, Seattle, 79.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 17-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-7; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-8; Sale, Boston, 12-4; 2 tied at 12-5.