TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A memorial for slain Canadian English teacher Sanjay Ryan Ramgahan, or as his friends knew him "Ryan," will be held this Sunday (Sept. 2) in Da'an Forest Park.

A Facebook event titled In Memoriam of Ryan organized by Ryan's local friends is scheduled to be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Da'an Forest Park in the heart of Taipei's Da'an District.

Members of the public are welcome to attend and share their "favorite memory of Ryan with loved ones."Attendees will meet at 3 p.m. and those wishing to say a few words about the man will be being speaking at 4 p.m.



Ryan (right), late wife Cat (center), pet dog Spongy (left). (​Photo from Kari Atchison)

Ryan was savagely murdered in the early morning of Aug. 22 at the Zhongzheng Riverpark in New Taipei City's Yonghe District. A man suspected of taking part in the murder, 30-year-old African-American male Ewart Odane Bent, is currently in police custody, while an accomplice who is suspected of purchasing the murder weapons a 21-year-old Taiwanese-Canadian man identified as Wu Hsuan (吳宣), who goes by the English name Dan Wu and is a promoter for the Taipei nightclub Triangle, was released from jail on NT$300,000 (US$9,778) bail.

The second man suspected of murdering Ryan, 37-year-old Israeli-American tattoo artist named Oren Shlomo Mayer, who goes by the handle "Oz" and the Chinese name of 孫武生, fled to the Philippines last week and is currently being hunted by Philippine authorities.



Ryan (center), pet dogs Lulu (left) and Spongy (right). (​Photo from Kari Atchison)

Event organizer Kari Atchison released the following statement to Taiwan News regarding her late friend Ryan:

He was a good friend and a good man. We want to celebrate our friend and the joy he brought to all of us. What happened to him is tragic and confusing, but we hope that everyone will come and show their support.

There will be flowers available for everyone present and those who attend are welcome to request a song that reminds them of Ryan.

A table will be set up for mementos, trinkets and photos that friends would like to bring. There will be "Share A Memory" cards available for the table as well.



Ryan and dog Spongy at the beach. (​Photo from Kari Atchison)

For more information, visit the In Memoriam of Ryan Facebook event page.