|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|91
|42
|.684
|—
|New York
|84
|48
|.636
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|70
|62
|.530
|20½
|Toronto
|60
|72
|.455
|30½
|Baltimore
|39
|94
|.293
|52
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|75
|56
|.573
|—
|Minnesota
|61
|70
|.466
|14
|Detroit
|53
|79
|.402
|22½
|Chicago
|52
|80
|.394
|23½
|Kansas City
|41
|91
|.311
|34½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|81
|51
|.614
|—
|Oakland
|80
|53
|.602
|1½
|Seattle
|74
|57
|.565
|6½
|Los Angeles
|64
|68
|.485
|17
|Texas
|58
|75
|.436
|23½
___
|Monday's Games
Baltimore 7, Toronto 0
Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 11, Oakland 4
L.A. Angels 10, Colorado 7
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Baltimore 12, Toronto 5
Boston 8, Miami 7
Cleveland 8, Minnesota 1
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 4
Oakland 4, Houston 3
Kansas City 6, Detroit 2
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Oakland (Cahill 5-3) at Houston (Keuchel 10-10), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 3-9) at Kansas City (Duffy 7-11), 2:15 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-7), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (Richards 3-7) at Boston (Price 14-6), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 3-3) at Baltimore (Cobb 4-15), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Stewart 0-1) at Cleveland (Plutko 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-6), 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6) at Texas (Minor 10-6), 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.