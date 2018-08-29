TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former senior officials from NATO and the White House will speak at the 2018 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue Thursday in Taipei, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said.

The conference will provide a platform for lawmakers from Taiwan, the United States, and Japan, as well as scholars across the Indo-Pacific region to exchange ideas about the security and economic challenges facing the region today and how to preserve an open, free, and rule-based Indo-Pacific, according to a MOFA statement issued on Wednesday.

Notable keynote speakers will include James G. Stavridis, former commander of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) Allied Command Operations (Supreme Allied Commander Europe, SACEUR), and Nadia Schadlow, former deputy national security advisor in the Trump administration.

Stavridis will discuss the geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific and Taiwan’s role in the region, while Schadlow will talk about her experience in working for the U.S. government on national security issues, said MOFA.

The conference will also be joined by scholars from Japan, Australia, India, and the United States.

The conference is co-hosted by three think tanks based in Taiwan, the United States, and Japan, respectively the Prospect Foundation, the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), and the Sasakawa Peace Foundation.