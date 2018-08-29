  1. Home
  2. Economy

TAITRA, PChome Thai jointly roll out free-shipping service to promote Taiwan’s products

The free-shipping incentive is valid until November

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/29 11:14
PChome Thai launches 'Knock Knock Taiwan' campaign (Photo by PChome)

PChome Thai launches 'Knock Knock Taiwan' campaign (Photo by PChome)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is joining hands with e-commerce giant PChome in launching a Taiwanese goods marketing campaign on the "PChome Thai" shopping website, in a bid to make inroads to Thai market with the incentive of free shipping.

It marks yet another undertaking by TAITRA to access the e-commerce market of Southeast Asia, which holds huge potential, following similar collaborations with Tiki in Vietnam and Blibli in Indonesia, according to TAITRA.​

PChome Thai is holding the "Knock Knock Taiwan" shopping festival between now and early Nov., during which Thai residents will enjoy freight-free service by placing orders of products from Taiwan, spotlighting electronic devices, cosmetics, maternity stuff, and sports & leisure items.

PChome Thai provides solutions to cross-border trade involving services of goods collection, international delivery, seller financing, bilingual customer service, marketing assistance, and more.

With the one-stop service offered by the online shopping platform, both shoppers from Thailand and merchants from Taiwan will benefit from a more streamlined purchase and delivery process, TAITRA reckoned.

As part of the campaign, an exhibition on Taiwan images held jointly by Bureau of Foreign Trade, TAITRA, and World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce, will take place between Aug. 30 and Sep. 1 at Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre. Thai visitors will be able to take a close look at Taiwan's products and make purchases via QR code scans through the Knock Knock Taiwan platform.
PChome
TAITRA

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan not worried about chain reaction following Turkish crisis
Taiwan not worried about chain reaction following Turkish crisis
2018/08/15 16:47
TAITRA promotes exchanges between Taiwan vehicle firms, Japan groups
TAITRA promotes exchanges between Taiwan vehicle firms, Japan groups
2018/08/05 08:50
Taiwan, Vietnam sign MOU on smart city exchanges
Taiwan, Vietnam sign MOU on smart city exchanges
2018/07/27 19:20
2018 Smart Asia Taiwan Expo to get underway in Taichung
2018 Smart Asia Taiwan Expo to get underway in Taichung
2018/07/25 13:16
5,500 Taiwanese companies to showcase their wares in Vietnam
5,500 Taiwanese companies to showcase their wares in Vietnam
2018/07/20 17:15