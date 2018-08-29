TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is joining hands with e-commerce giant PChome in launching a Taiwanese goods marketing campaign on the "PChome Thai" shopping website, in a bid to make inroads to Thai market with the incentive of free shipping.

It marks yet another undertaking by TAITRA to access the e-commerce market of Southeast Asia, which holds huge potential, following similar collaborations with Tiki in Vietnam and Blibli in Indonesia, according to TAITRA.​

PChome Thai is holding the "Knock Knock Taiwan" shopping festival between now and early Nov., during which Thai residents will enjoy freight-free service by placing orders of products from Taiwan, spotlighting electronic devices, cosmetics, maternity stuff, and sports & leisure items.

PChome Thai provides solutions to cross-border trade involving services of goods collection, international delivery, seller financing, bilingual customer service, marketing assistance, and more.

With the one-stop service offered by the online shopping platform, both shoppers from Thailand and merchants from Taiwan will benefit from a more streamlined purchase and delivery process, TAITRA reckoned.

As part of the campaign, an exhibition on Taiwan images held jointly by Bureau of Foreign Trade, TAITRA, and World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce, will take place between Aug. 30 and Sep. 1 at Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre. Thai visitors will be able to take a close look at Taiwan's products and make purchases via QR code scans through the Knock Knock Taiwan platform.