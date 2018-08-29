  1. Home
2018/08/29 10:56
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
JMartinez Bos 124 475 96 160 .337
Betts Bos 112 438 104 147 .336
Altuve Hou 110 431 69 143 .332
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Segura Sea 120 494 80 155 .314
Trout LAA 113 386 87 121 .313
Merrifield KC 128 503 64 155 .308
MSmith TB 116 374 50 115 .307
Brantley Cle 118 473 74 144 .304
Andujar NYY 121 466 69 140 .300
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 39; JMartinez, Boston, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Stanton, New York, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; NCruz, Seattle, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 28; Betts, Boston, 27.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 110; KDavis, Oakland, 103; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 89; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Bregman, Houston, 83; Haniger, Seattle, 83; Lowrie, Oakland, 82; Stanton, New York, 82; NCruz, Seattle, 79.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 17-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-7; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-8; Sale, Boston, 12-4; 2 tied at 12-5.