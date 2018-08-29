  1. Home
Taiwan coast guard rescues 12 Indonesian sailors off southern Taiwan

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/29 11:07
“Jin Hua” in distress.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – 12 Indonesian sailors were rescued by Taiwan's coast guard on Aug. 28, after a Sierra Leone registered cargo ship ran aground five days earlier off Taiwan's southern coast, reported CNA.

Taiwan's National Rescue Command Center (NRCC, 國家搜救指揮中心) said in a statement on Aug. 28 that the crew of the "Jin Hua" requested a rescue due to wild wind and waves, and 12 Indonesian nationals were evacuated via helicopter.

The "Jin Hua" ran aground on Aug. 23, off southern Taiwan, at a time when a tropical depression lashed the region. The heavy rain and flooding brought about So far six deaths, thousands of damaged homes and NT$655 million (US$ 21.3 million) in agricultural losses.

On Aug. 23, the "Jin Hua" assessed the damage, and decided that the risks to safety were low, and that it was best to request a tugboat to tow the stricken ship to port. At 9.45 a.m. on Aug. 28 due to worsening conditions, the crew requested an emergency rescue.

The crew was rescued by 6.43 p.m. on Aug. 28, and no injuries have been reported.
tropical depression
Coast Guard
sea rescue

