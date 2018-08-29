Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|120
|101—
|5
|12
|1
|Baltimore
|104
|220
|03x—12
|17
|0
Pannone, Biagini (4), Mayza (6), Tepera (7), Smith (8) and Jansen; Rogers, Meisinger (6), Wright Jr. (7), Scott (9) and Joseph. W_Rogers 1-0. L_Pannone 1-1. HRs_Toronto, Smoak (20), Grichuk (19). Baltimore, Gentry (1), Beckham (9).
___
|Chicago
|000
|013
|000—4
|9
|1
|New York
|000
|002
|021—5
|8
|2
Shields, Fry (6), Minaya (8), Covey (8) and Narvaez; Lynn, Holder (6), Betances (9) and Romine. W_Betances 4-3. L_Covey 4-12. HRs_New York, Hicks (22), Andujar (22), Walker (9).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|001—1
|7
|2
|Cleveland
|002
|104
|01x—8
|14
|0
Gibson, Moya (6), Drake (7), Busenitz (8) and Garver; Carrasco, Hand (8), Otero (9) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 16-7. L_Gibson 7-11. HRs_Minnesota, Cave (7).
___
|Detroit
|001
|000
|010—2
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|005
|000
|10x—6
|10
|0
Boyd, VerHagen (7), Wilson (8) and McCann; Junis and Perez. W_Junis 7-12. L_Boyd 8-12. HRs_Detroit, Jones (9). Kansas City, Mondesi (5).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|000
|203—5
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|120
|001—4
|7
|2
Scherzer, Grace (6), Cordero (7), Glover (8), Miller (9), Holland (9) and Wieters; Nola, Hunter (8), Neshek (9), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Glover 1-2. L_Neshek 1-1. Sv_Holland (1). HRs_Washington, Rendon (17). Philadelphia, Alfaro (9), Herrera (21).