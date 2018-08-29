TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Central Bank will improve its transparency and move towards regular live-streamed press conferences, under the eye of freshly minted Governor, Yang Chin-long (楊金龍), media reports suggest.

The transparency reforms include improved summary of official meetings by the Central Bank, improved announcements on activities and key dates, and live-stream broadcasts, reports suggest.

The Central Bank conducted its first live-stream of a press conference in June, and is part of an effort to "surpass the U.S.", according to China Times.

Taiwan's Central Bank is administered under the Executive Yuan, and is responsible for Taiwan's cash, monetary system and official interest rates.

The reforms are part of an effort to conform the bank's practices to international standards. The measures were kicked off by former Governor, Perng Fai-nan (彭淮南) and are championed by the incumbent, reports suggest.

An unnamed official told the China Times that Yang's "attitude is much more open than before."

Taiwan's Central Bank meets for official meetings four times a year, with an official summary published to the public a few weeks thereafter.