TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After easily crushing her Indian opponent in straight sets to seize gold in the Asian Games, Taiwan's Badminton Queen Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) said that she "had nothing to prove," when a Chinese reporter questioned her motivation.

During a press conference after Tzu-ying defeated her Indian opponent PV Sindhu 21-13, 21-16 to capture the gold medal in the Asian Games, a Chinese reporter asked the following question: "Although you have been seated at the throne many times, there is always the lack of a big game to prove yourself, and when that happens are you anxious? After you win the championship, are you winning it to prove it to your fans or prove it to yourself?"

After processing the question for a few seconds, Tzu-ying said, "There is nothing to prove or not prove, it's just competition like this, win and you win, lose and you lose."

In response the Chinese reporter again questioned her motivation and legitimacy, "You don't want to prove yourself to the fans all over the world that you can win the championship, to prove that you are sit on the throne as No. 1 in the world, that it is deserved?"

With an exasperated look on her face, Tzy-ying then said, "Does this need to be proven?"