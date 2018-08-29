  1. Home
  2. World

Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/29 10:24
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 000 120 101— 5 12 1
Baltimore 104 220 03x—12 17 0

Pannone, Biagini (4), Mayza (6), Tepera (7), Smith (8) and Jansen; Rogers, Meisinger (6), Wright Jr. (7), Scott (9) and Joseph. W_Rogers 1-0. L_Pannone 1-1. HRs_Toronto, Smoak (20), Grichuk (19). Baltimore, Gentry (1), Beckham (9).

___

Chicago 000 013 000—4 9 1
New York 000 002 021—5 8 2

Shields, Fry (6), Minaya (8), Covey (8) and Narvaez; Lynn, Holder (6), Betances (9) and Romine. W_Betances 4-3. L_Covey 4-12. HRs_New York, Hicks (22), Andujar (22), Walker (9).

___

Minnesota 000 000 001—1 7 2
Cleveland 002 104 01x—8 14 0

Gibson, Moya (6), Drake (7), Busenitz (8) and Garver; Carrasco, Hand (8), Otero (9) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 16-7. L_Gibson 7-11. HRs_Minnesota, Cave (7).