MEXICO CITY (AP) — About 300 sea turtles have died on Mexico's southern Pacific coast after they were trapped in an abandoned illegal fishing net.

The office for environmental protection says the Olive Ridley turtles drowned after getting caught in the net.

The office said in a statement Tuesday that the endangered turtles were badly decomposed when found in the water near Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca. They had been dead for about eight days when local residents reported them.

They had been trapped in a 393-foot (120-meter) long net that is not approved for fishing.

The turtles were buried on the beach, and officials are investigating who set the net.