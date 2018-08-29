SAO PAULO (AP) — Data shows that the Brazilian state at the center of the Venezuelan migrant crisis had the highest homicide rate in the first six months of the year.

Data from the Violence Monitor published Tuesday showed there were 27.7 homicides per 100,000 people in Roraima between January and June. That represents a significant increase. The rate for all of last year was 25.1.

Experts say an increase in gang violence and the flood of Venezuelans have contributed to a feeling that the rule of law has ceased to exist in Roraima. That instability has fueled the homicide rate.

The U.N. estimates more than 2 million Venezuelans have fled the political and economic turmoil at home. Tens of thousands have come to Brazil, the majority entering through Roraima in recent years.