MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A judge in Nicaragua has convicted two young men in the killing of a journalist during the early days of unrest that has been shaking the country.

But the widow of journalist Angel Gahona says the two men convicted Monday night in a closed proceeding had nothing to do with her husband's death.

Gahona was broadcasting from an April 21 protest in front of city hall in the Caribbean coast town of Bluefields via Facebook when he was shot in the head. Widow Migueliuth Sandoval says Gahona was surrounded by riot police when he was killed.

Nineteen-year-old Brandon Lovo and 20-year-old Glen Slate could face 20 to 25 years in prison. It's the first case related to the unrest to arrive at a conviction.