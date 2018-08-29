PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on primaries in Arizona and Florida and a runoff election in Oklahoma (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

A contractor hired to set up voting machines in the Phoenix area failed to send enough technicians, leaving several polling places down during Arizona's primary election.

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said Tuesday that his office in the state's most populous county learned of the issues Monday afternoon. He says he sent his staff to as many locations as possible to make fixes.

Fontes says he had expected up to 250 locations not being operational by Tuesday morning, but only four sites were down by 10 a.m. It's unclear how many polling places were down when they were supposed to open.

Fontes says the contractor didn't set up the machines on time. More than 100 calls from voters have reported problems Tuesday.

It comes more than two years after Phoenix-area voters endured hourslong lines after the county cut polling locations.

___

12:20 a.m.

The death of six-term Sen. John McCain is shadowing the primary contest in Arizona to replace his seat-mate.

The race to succeed Sen. Jeff Flake lays bare the fissures in a Republican Party dramatically remade by President Donald Trump. The three Republicans running for Flake's seat have embraced Trump and distanced themselves from McCain, a sign of how far the late senator's status had fallen with conservatives who dominate Arizona's GOP primaries.

The outcome of Tuesday's primary will be closely watched by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who must name a replacement to fill McCain's seat for the next two years. McCain died Saturday after a yearlong battle with brain cancer.

Florida is also holding a primary Tuesday while voters in Oklahoma participate in a runoff for governor.