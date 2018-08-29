NEW YORK (AP) — Between September and Christmas, Netflix will release at least 25 films in what may be the most extensive fall movie slate any studio has ever put together.

There will be one or two new movies released almost every week, many of them by the most sought-after filmmakers in Hollywood. Among them: Alfonso Cuaron, Tamara Jenkins, Paul Greengrass, Joel and Ethan Coen, David Mackenzie and Jeremy Saulnier. And that's not even mentioning a new work from a long-unheard-from filmmaker: Orson Welles.

A year after "Mudbound" became Netflix's biggest Oscar contender yet, the streaming giant's programming push is headed into this year's awards season with a wave of prestige and genre-movie reinforcements. Whether the Netflix tide will roll all the way into the Academy Awards remains to be seen.