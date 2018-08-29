  1. Home
Fall Film Preview: A prestige movie wave from Netflix

By JAKE COYLE , AP Film Writer,Associated Press
2018/08/29 01:22
This image released by Netflix shows a scene from Paul Greengrass’ docudrama on the 2011 Norway terrorist attack “22 July," premiering on Oct. 19. (Er

This image released by Netflix shows Ben Mendelsohn, left, and Edie Falco in a scene from "The Land of Steady Habits," premiering on Sept. 14. (Alison

This image released by Netflix shows Chris Pine in a scene from David Mackenzie’s Robert the Bruce epic “Outlaw King," premiering on Nov. 9. (David Eu

This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Kayli Carter, Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti in a scene from "Private Life," premiering on Oct. 5. (J

This image released by Netflix shows filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron on the set of "Roma," premiering Oct. 5. (Carlos Somonte/Netflix via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Between September and Christmas, Netflix will release at least 25 films in what may be the most extensive fall movie slate any studio has ever put together.

There will be one or two new movies released almost every week, many of them by the most sought-after filmmakers in Hollywood. Among them: Alfonso Cuaron, Tamara Jenkins, Paul Greengrass, Joel and Ethan Coen, David Mackenzie and Jeremy Saulnier. And that's not even mentioning a new work from a long-unheard-from filmmaker: Orson Welles.

A year after "Mudbound" became Netflix's biggest Oscar contender yet, the streaming giant's programming push is headed into this year's awards season with a wave of prestige and genre-movie reinforcements. Whether the Netflix tide will roll all the way into the Academy Awards remains to be seen.