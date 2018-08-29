PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Taiwanese exchange student accused of threating to carry out a shooting at his suburban Philadelphia high school has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge.

An-Tso Sun appeared in federal court Tuesday where he was arraigned and entered a guilty plea. Sentencing is set for December, but Sun's defense attorney asked that the date be moved up.

Sun previously pleaded guilty to state terroristic threat charges and was sentenced to four to 23 months.

School authorities were alerted in March that Sun talked about a May 1 shooting at Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School. The teen called the talk a joke, but authorities found more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition, as well as weapons, in his home.

His lawyer says prosecutors went overboard in the case.