The PGA of America has selected former Deutsche Bank America chief executive Seth Waugh to be its next CEO.

Waugh comes to the PGA of America with strong golf and business ties. He is finishing a three-year term on the PGA of America's board. During his time at Deutsche Bank, he helped create a PGA Tour event that involved Tiger Woods and later became a FedEx Cup playoff event.

Waugh succeeds Pete Bevacqua, who is leaving to become president of the NBC Sports Group.

He will lead an organization that serves nearly 29,000 PGA professional across the country. The PGA of America also runs three major championships for men, women and seniors, along with hosting the Ryder Cup every four years.