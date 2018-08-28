FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — While Tesla grapples with internal issues like production delays, a sometimes-erratic CEO and a recent about-face on whether to go private, its rivals are moving aggressively into the luxury electric vehicle space.

In the next few days, German competitors Mercedes-Benz and Audi are both showing off production-ready electric sport-utility vehicles aimed at Tesla's Model X.

Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover offers the I-Pace electric SUV. Further out, Porsche is taking on Tesla's Model S high performance luxury car with the Taycan.

The established carmakers need zero driving emissions vehicles to meet tougher greenhouse gas limits. China, a major market, is pushing hard for more electrics.

But the new models could also chip away at Tesla's role as the global leader in luxury electric vehicles at a time when the company is consumed by multiple distractions.