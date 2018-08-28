JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the mass shooting at a Florida video gaming tournament (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

Experts in Maryland say the video gaming gunman's history of mental illness apparently wouldn't have stopped him from buying guns before he killed two people and wounded 10 and then killed himself at a tournament in Florida.

Maryland law prevents someone from passing a background check to buy guns if they were either involuntarily committed for any period of time or voluntarily admitted to a psychiatric facility for at least 30 consecutive days. David Katz was hospitalized at least twice, but Daniel Webster, who directs the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research, says his treatment wasn't enough to disqualify him.

Maryland State troopers are responsible for investigating gun purchases in Katz's home state, but they're not talking for now to avoid interfering with the investigation in Jacksonville.

___

12:45 a.m.

Court records show that a gunman specifically targeted fellow gamers at a Florida tournament.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams told a news conference Monday that 24-year-old David Katz, of Baltimore, "walked past patrons who were in other parts of the business and focused his attention on the gamers."

Katz fatally shot himself after killing the two men and wounding 10 others Sunday inside a pizzeria and bar that were hosting a "Madden NFL 19" tournament.

Williams said that Katz carried two handguns, including one equipped with a laser sight, into the tournament venue but only fired one of them.

The sheriff's office identified the dead as 22-year-old Elijah Clayton of Woodland Hills, California, and 28-year-old Taylor Robertson of Giles, West Virginia.