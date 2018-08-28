Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, August 28, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;28;23;A t-storm in spots;28;23;WSW;11;84%;64%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with some sun;43;33;Mostly sunny and hot;44;30;NE;15;31%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;35;20;Sunny and very warm;36;21;WNW;14;41%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and delightful;29;21;Nice with some sun;29;21;ENE;11;55%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;23;12;Periods of rain;21;13;NW;11;79%;72%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;17;8;Partly sunny;17;11;ESE;6;68%;65%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, warm;35;20;Sunny and nice;34;19;E;16;18%;2%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower or two;17;10;Rain tapering off;18;9;NNE;13;69%;74%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine;31;21;Mostly sunny and hot;35;22;NE;23;43%;1%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, humid;29;25;Sunny and breezy;32;24;NNW;24;48%;9%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;16;13;A little rain;17;9;SSW;14;80%;57%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;43;27;Plenty of sunshine;43;27;NW;20;17%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with some sun;35;22;Clouds and sun;33;22;S;7;61%;33%;9

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;W;17;71%;72%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;WSW;13;69%;55%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with some sun;29;22;Strong p.m. t-storms;29;22;ENE;17;78%;84%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;30;23;Mostly sunny;31;20;WSW;10;46%;2%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Pleasant and warmer;27;13;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;SW;6;51%;0%;6

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;23;12;Sunshine, pleasant;26;17;ESE;12;50%;65%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Variable cloudiness;18;10;SSE;13;71%;65%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Windy this morning;27;12;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;E;19;43%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and nice;27;13;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;SE;12;56%;2%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;Periods of rain;20;12;NW;7;83%;67%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;30;17;Mostly sunny, nice;29;16;ENE;7;58%;24%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, warmer;28;13;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;ESE;8;49%;1%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;E;10;75%;57%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;31;18;A shower or t-storm;29;19;N;9;53%;78%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunny intervals;30;24;Mostly sunny, humid;30;25;SW;14;70%;61%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;35;25;Sunny and very warm;36;25;NNE;11;35%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;16;10;Abundant sunshine;18;10;SSE;18;70%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;29;20;SSE;6;60%;73%;12

Chennai, India;High clouds;34;27;Partly sunny;35;27;SSW;11;63%;44%;7

Chicago, United States;A morning t-storm;32;23;Cooler;24;17;NNE;15;74%;57%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;SSW;13;76%;79%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;20;13;Clouds and sun;21;16;ESE;14;75%;67%;4

Dakar, Senegal;A shower in the p.m.;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;SW;7;80%;78%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and breezy;37;26;Mostly sunny;36;26;SSE;12;55%;14%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with some sun;30;20;Becoming cloudy;31;21;SE;18;68%;27%;7

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;30;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;28;E;11;81%;71%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;25;12;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;15;SSW;11;36%;4%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;S;12;73%;75%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;21;Clouds and sun, nice;32;21;E;10;48%;21%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Partly sunny;17;8;WNW;17;69%;27%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;15;Sunny and pleasant;32;15;NNE;11;15%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;28;23;Mostly sunny;29;21;WSW;15;67%;1%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;29;25;Heavy a.m. t-storms;31;25;WNW;12;85%;94%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;26;10;Nice with some sun;24;7;NE;10;46%;5%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;E;12;67%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sun and clouds;18;11;Partly sunny;19;11;NE;14;68%;2%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;SW;18;75%;66%;11

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;Showers and t-storms;30;26;S;13;81%;97%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower;31;26;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;ENE;26;57%;31%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;WNW;13;71%;55%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Sunny and very warm;36;24;NE;11;53%;42%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with some sun;31;23;Partly sunny, humid;29;23;NE;15;66%;28%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;34;24;A shower or two;32;25;NE;10;62%;66%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with some sun;39;29;Mostly sunny;36;31;N;17;56%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;Plenty of sunshine;21;6;NNW;9;45%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;38;15;Sunny and very warm;35;16;NNW;9;15%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;32;25;Partly sunny;32;26;W;18;61%;25%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A couple of t-storms;26;21;Thunderstorms;28;21;SSE;7;86%;100%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;39;26;Clouds and sun;37;26;S;17;39%;13%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;30;16;Thundershowers;23;13;NW;10;67%;61%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;19;59%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;32;22;Mostly cloudy;31;22;WSW;12;60%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A morning t-storm;32;27;SSW;11;75%;82%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A thunderstorm;33;23;SE;8;77%;76%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sunshine;14;-1;Partly sunny;14;0;E;12;49%;36%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;29;24;A shower or t-storm;29;25;WSW;16;79%;90%;12

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;18;15;Decreasing clouds;19;14;S;15;72%;11%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;NNW;20;61%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;21;13;Partial sunshine;20;10;NW;14;69%;27%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;28;19;Low clouds, then sun;29;20;SSW;9;54%;1%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;20;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;W;13;73%;10%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;34;17;Mostly sunny, warm;33;19;NE;5;38%;3%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;28;Spotty showers;31;27;N;10;67%;79%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;32;24;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;NW;6;74%;73%;10

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;30;25;High clouds;32;25;SW;12;69%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;13;1;Brilliant sunshine;14;6;NNE;7;54%;0%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;20;13;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;NE;7;66%;84%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;16;71%;65%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;20;12;A thundershower;21;11;NNW;11;61%;58%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun, pleasant;28;24;Showers around;28;24;SSW;20;72%;85%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;20;11;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;NE;9;70%;28%;5

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm or two;31;22;A strong t-storm;29;15;W;12;79%;81%;3

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, warm;29;18;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;16;SE;12;39%;2%;4

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;29;26;Heavy showers;29;25;WSW;11;84%;90%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;A heavy p.m. t-storm;19;13;Cloudy with a shower;21;13;SE;10;72%;65%;6

New York, United States;Partly sunny and hot;34;25;Very hot;34;25;SW;12;61%;33%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;33;22;Mostly sunny;32;22;NW;11;47%;3%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A passing shower;18;8;A stray shower;20;9;NNE;7;72%;53%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;Mostly sunny, humid;34;24;SW;11;61%;16%;9

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;20;11;A shower in spots;18;12;S;11;73%;81%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;21;A strong t-storm;28;11;NW;23;87%;82%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;28;26;A t-storm in spots;29;26;E;29;74%;72%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;NNW;10;84%;84%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief p.m. showers;33;23;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;ENE;10;69%;59%;12

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;27;16;Morning rain;21;11;NW;11;80%;68%;3

Perth, Australia;Heavy a.m. showers;17;9;Spotty showers;15;11;SSW;26;73%;80%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;High clouds;33;25;High clouds;33;25;WSW;17;62%;44%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy, humid;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SSE;29;85%;76%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;23;A t-storm in spots;35;22;SW;8;49%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning sunny, nice;23;10;Plenty of sunshine;27;16;SE;8;46%;60%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;31;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;20;SW;11;80%;60%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;24;11;Becoming cloudy;24;11;ESE;16;42%;44%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;27;19;Mostly sunny;26;17;WSW;13;68%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;29;23;A morning shower;28;22;SE;20;63%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;11;5;Clouds and sun;9;4;NNW;19;69%;13%;3

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;21;12;Partly sunny;21;12;NNE;4;64%;31%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy and warmer;24;17;Nice with sunshine;26;18;ENE;10;70%;4%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning sunny, warm;43;25;Mostly sunny, warm;43;27;ENE;17;10%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunny and delightful;30;17;Partly sunny;31;18;SSE;10;53%;1%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Thickening clouds;21;12;Sunny intervals;21;15;ENE;17;67%;71%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;19;15;Low clouds, then sun;20;15;WSW;15;72%;25%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;18;A shower or t-storm;26;18;ENE;11;73%;83%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;31;26;A shower or two;31;25;E;23;77%;84%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;ENE;8;96%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Rain and drizzle;26;14;Increasing clouds;27;16;N;9;37%;36%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds breaking;22;7;Clouds and sun;19;8;SSW;5;55%;64%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;11;80%;69%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Not as warm;26;17;Mostly sunny;26;15;NNW;13;63%;1%;7

Seattle, United States;Hazy sunshine;26;13;Not as warm;21;14;SSE;9;63%;65%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain;28;24;Rain and a t-storm;28;24;SW;11;82%;90%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, windy;33;27;Partly sunny, warm;33;27;SSE;20;67%;39%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;26;SE;11;75%;92%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;SSE;9;67%;32%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;31;26;A shower or two;30;25;E;23;71%;82%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;21;12;Partly sunny;21;13;SSE;11;70%;57%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;15;7;Plenty of sunshine;16;7;WSW;16;46%;1%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Spotty showers;31;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NE;10;67%;55%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;20;10;Periods of sun, nice;22;13;ENE;11;65%;6%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;Sunny and nice;29;14;N;14;30%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;30;19;Sunny and very warm;31;19;NE;12;36%;10%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;40;24;Sunny and very warm;37;24;SE;11;14%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;N;13;54%;4%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;35;20;Sunny and very warm;35;22;E;7;42%;2%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;E;14;69%;64%;5

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine and humid;30;22;A t-storm in spots;27;15;NNW;24;81%;64%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;E;10;54%;3%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;30;19;Sunny and beautiful;30;20;SE;10;53%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;Mostly cloudy;21;11;ESE;13;63%;55%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Hazy sunshine;23;14;Spotty showers;20;13;W;7;72%;81%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;27;12;Partial sunshine;28;15;SE;11;54%;4%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;24;SW;12;81%;93%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;20;10;A thundershower;20;8;NW;10;66%;55%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;22;10;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;E;5;63%;5%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;14;10;Clearing;15;11;NNW;23;81%;26%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;27;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SW;12;76%;86%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;32;17;Sunny;33;18;NE;6;37%;8%;8

