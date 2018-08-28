Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, August 28, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;83;74;A t-storm in spots;82;74;WSW;7;84%;64%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with some sun;109;91;Mostly sunny and hot;111;87;NE;10;31%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;95;69;Sunny and very warm;96;70;WNW;9;41%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and delightful;83;69;Nice with some sun;84;70;ENE;7;55%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;74;53;Periods of rain;69;56;NW;7;79%;72%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;62;47;Partly sunny;62;53;ESE;4;68%;65%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, warm;95;68;Sunny and nice;93;66;E;10;18%;2%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower or two;62;51;Rain tapering off;64;49;NNE;8;69%;74%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine;88;69;Mostly sunny and hot;95;72;NE;15;43%;1%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, humid;85;77;Sunny and breezy;89;76;NNW;15;48%;9%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;60;56;A little rain;63;48;SSW;8;80%;57%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;110;81;Plenty of sunshine;109;81;NW;13;17%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with some sun;95;72;Clouds and sun;91;72;S;4;61%;33%;9

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;80;69;A p.m. t-storm;81;67;W;11;71%;72%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;A t-storm in spots;89;79;WSW;8;69%;55%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with some sun;84;72;Strong p.m. t-storms;83;71;ENE;11;78%;84%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;86;73;Mostly sunny;88;68;WSW;6;46%;2%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Pleasant and warmer;80;56;Partly sunny, nice;84;59;SW;4;51%;0%;6

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;73;53;Sunshine, pleasant;79;63;ESE;8;50%;65%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;64;47;Variable cloudiness;64;49;SSE;8;71%;65%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Windy this morning;80;53;Partly sunny, nice;79;56;E;12;43%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and nice;80;56;Partly sunny, nice;82;58;SE;7;56%;2%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, nice;72;56;Periods of rain;68;53;NW;4;83%;67%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;86;63;Mostly sunny, nice;84;61;ENE;4;58%;24%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, warmer;82;56;Partly sunny, nice;82;59;ESE;5;49%;1%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;69;55;Clouds and sun, nice;71;56;E;6;75%;57%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;89;65;A shower or t-storm;85;66;N;5;53%;78%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunny intervals;85;76;Mostly sunny, humid;86;77;SW;9;70%;61%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;96;77;Sunny and very warm;96;77;NNE;7;35%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;60;50;Abundant sunshine;65;51;SSE;11;70%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;66;A t-storm in spots;84;67;SSE;4;60%;73%;12

Chennai, India;High clouds;93;81;Partly sunny;95;81;SSW;7;63%;44%;7

Chicago, United States;A morning t-storm;89;73;Cooler;75;63;NNE;9;74%;57%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun, nice;86;77;A morning shower;86;77;SSW;8;76%;79%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;68;55;Clouds and sun;69;60;ESE;9;75%;67%;4

Dakar, Senegal;A shower in the p.m.;86;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;77;SW;5;80%;78%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and breezy;98;79;Mostly sunny;97;78;SSE;7;55%;14%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with some sun;86;68;Becoming cloudy;87;69;SE;11;68%;27%;7

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;86;82;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;82;E;7;81%;71%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;76;54;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;60;SSW;7;36%;4%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers;92;80;A t-storm in spots;92;81;S;8;73%;75%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;95;69;Clouds and sun, nice;90;70;E;6;48%;21%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;65;48;Partly sunny;63;47;WNW;11;69%;27%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;93;58;Sunny and pleasant;89;59;NNE;7;15%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;83;73;Mostly sunny;84;70;WSW;10;67%;1%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;85;77;Heavy a.m. t-storms;88;77;WNW;8;85%;94%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;79;50;Nice with some sun;76;45;NE;6;46%;5%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;E;7;67%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sun and clouds;64;52;Partly sunny;67;51;NE;8;68%;2%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;SW;11;75%;66%;11

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;79;Showers and t-storms;86;79;S;8;81%;97%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower;88;78;Partly sunny, breezy;88;77;ENE;16;57%;31%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;86;71;A t-storm in spots;85;71;WNW;8;71%;55%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;97;75;Sunny and very warm;97;76;NE;7;53%;42%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with some sun;87;74;Partly sunny, humid;85;73;NE;9;66%;28%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;93;76;A shower or two;90;77;NE;6;62%;66%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with some sun;102;84;Mostly sunny;97;88;N;11;56%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;68;42;Plenty of sunshine;70;43;NNW;6;45%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;101;59;Sunny and very warm;95;60;NNW;6;15%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;89;78;Partly sunny;90;78;W;11;61%;25%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A couple of t-storms;79;69;Thunderstorms;82;69;SSE;5;86%;100%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;102;78;Clouds and sun;98;79;S;11;39%;13%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;86;61;Thundershowers;73;55;NW;6;67%;61%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;91;78;ENE;12;59%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;90;72;Mostly cloudy;87;72;WSW;8;60%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A morning t-storm;90;81;SSW;7;75%;82%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;94;74;A thunderstorm;91;74;SE;5;77%;76%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sunshine;56;31;Partly sunny;57;32;E;7;49%;36%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;83;75;A shower or t-storm;84;76;WSW;10;79%;90%;12

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;65;58;Decreasing clouds;65;58;S;9;72%;11%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;78;65;Mostly sunny, nice;79;65;NNW;13;61%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;69;55;Partial sunshine;67;51;NW;9;69%;27%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;82;67;Low clouds, then sun;83;67;SSW;6;54%;1%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;80;68;Mostly sunny, nice;79;68;W;8;73%;10%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;92;63;Mostly sunny, warm;91;66;NE;3;38%;3%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;82;Spotty showers;89;81;N;6;67%;79%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;90;76;A shower in the a.m.;89;76;NW;4;74%;73%;10

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;86;78;High clouds;89;77;SW;7;69%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;55;33;Brilliant sunshine;57;43;NNE;4;54%;0%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;69;56;A p.m. t-storm;72;57;NE;4;66%;84%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;89;80;A t-storm in spots;89;80;E;10;71%;65%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;67;54;A thundershower;69;51;NNW;7;61%;58%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun, pleasant;82;75;Showers around;82;75;SSW;12;72%;85%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;68;52;Mostly sunny, nice;72;54;NE;6;70%;28%;5

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm or two;88;71;A strong t-storm;85;59;W;7;79%;81%;3

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, warm;84;64;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;62;SE;7;39%;2%;4

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;84;78;Heavy showers;84;78;WSW;7;84%;90%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;A heavy p.m. t-storm;66;56;Cloudy with a shower;70;55;SE;7;72%;65%;6

New York, United States;Partly sunny and hot;93;78;Very hot;94;77;SW;7;61%;33%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;92;71;Mostly sunny;90;71;NW;7;47%;3%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A passing shower;65;47;A stray shower;67;47;NNE;4;72%;53%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;Mostly sunny, humid;93;76;SW;7;61%;16%;9

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;68;52;A shower in spots;65;54;S;7;73%;81%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;69;A strong t-storm;82;52;NW;14;87%;82%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;82;78;A t-storm in spots;83;79;E;18;74%;72%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;77;Showers and t-storms;86;76;NNW;6;84%;84%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief p.m. showers;91;74;A shower in the p.m.;91;75;ENE;6;69%;59%;12

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;81;60;Morning rain;69;52;NW;7;80%;68%;3

Perth, Australia;Heavy a.m. showers;63;49;Spotty showers;59;52;SSW;16;73%;80%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;High clouds;92;77;High clouds;92;77;WSW;10;62%;44%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;SSE;18;85%;76%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;74;A t-storm in spots;96;72;SW;5;49%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning sunny, nice;74;49;Plenty of sunshine;81;61;SE;5;46%;60%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;88;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;68;SW;7;80%;60%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;74;52;Becoming cloudy;76;53;ESE;10;42%;44%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;81;67;Mostly sunny;78;63;WSW;8;68%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;84;73;A morning shower;83;72;SE;12;63%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;51;41;Clouds and sun;49;40;NNW;12;69%;13%;3

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;70;54;Partly sunny;70;53;NNE;3;64%;31%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy and warmer;75;63;Nice with sunshine;78;64;ENE;6;70%;4%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning sunny, warm;109;77;Mostly sunny, warm;110;81;ENE;11;10%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunny and delightful;86;62;Partly sunny;88;64;SSE;6;53%;1%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Thickening clouds;70;54;Sunny intervals;70;59;ENE;10;67%;71%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;66;58;Low clouds, then sun;68;60;WSW;9;72%;25%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;65;A shower or t-storm;79;65;ENE;7;73%;83%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;87;78;A shower or two;87;77;E;15;77%;84%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;A p.m. t-storm;75;65;ENE;5;96%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Rain and drizzle;79;57;Increasing clouds;81;61;N;6;37%;36%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds breaking;71;44;Clouds and sun;67;47;SSW;3;55%;64%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A t-storm in spots;86;75;N;7;80%;69%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Not as warm;78;63;Mostly sunny;78;59;NNW;8;63%;1%;7

Seattle, United States;Hazy sunshine;79;55;Not as warm;71;57;SSE;5;63%;65%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain;82;75;Rain and a t-storm;83;75;SW;7;82%;90%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, windy;91;81;Partly sunny, warm;91;81;SSE;13;67%;39%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;78;A.M. showers, cloudy;88;80;SE;7;75%;92%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;76;58;Mostly sunny, nice;80;58;SSE;5;67%;32%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;88;78;A shower or two;87;76;E;14;71%;82%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;70;53;Partly sunny;69;55;SSE;7;70%;57%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;60;45;Plenty of sunshine;61;44;WSW;10;46%;1%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Spotty showers;89;77;A t-storm in spots;92;77;NE;6;67%;55%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;68;51;Periods of sun, nice;71;55;ENE;7;65%;6%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;88;60;Sunny and nice;84;57;N;9;30%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;86;65;Sunny and very warm;88;66;NE;8;36%;10%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;104;75;Sunny and very warm;98;75;SE;7;14%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;88;77;Mostly sunny, nice;88;78;N;8;54%;4%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;95;69;Sunny and very warm;96;72;E;5;42%;2%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm in spots;84;75;A t-storm in spots;83;75;E;9;69%;64%;5

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine and humid;85;72;A t-storm in spots;81;59;NNW;15;81%;64%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;86;72;Mostly sunny, nice;86;74;E;6;54%;3%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;87;66;Sunny and beautiful;86;68;SE;6;53%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, nice;72;48;Mostly cloudy;69;52;ESE;8;63%;55%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Hazy sunshine;73;57;Spotty showers;68;55;W;4;72%;81%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;80;54;Partial sunshine;83;60;SE;7;54%;4%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;87;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;74;SW;7;81%;93%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;67;51;A thundershower;69;47;NW;6;66%;55%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;71;50;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;E;3;63%;5%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;56;49;Clearing;59;51;NNW;14;81%;26%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;81;77;Showers and t-storms;86;78;SW;8;76%;86%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;89;62;Sunny;91;64;NE;4;37%;8%;8

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather