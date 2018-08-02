TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Ministry of Labor together with seven members of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) signed letters of Intent to pave the way for international cooperation in business and education, reports said Tuesday.

On Aug.28, the Workforce Development Agency held an international forum about Event Capacity Building International Collaboration at Taipei International Convention Center in the presence of Labor Minister Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春).

It is the first time APEC and Taiwan held a joint training course in international business and exchange with the certificate being given by the end of the training process.

Under the agreement, 11 Taiwanese researchers will operate academic exchanges with members from Australia, Chile, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Russia, Thailand, and Vietnam until the early of September.

International students joining the program will be able to take academic classes and practical training in international investment, operating exhibition management, financial affairs, and other business courses, the reports said.

At the press conference, Hsu said that Taiwan would organize more training-oriented courses in the future to promote the country's international recognition, enhance Taiwanese employees with updated information and connect industries and employment.