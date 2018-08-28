MONTGOMERY, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas are trying to find a woman who was captured on video ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night.

It happened early Friday in Montgomery when a resident shared the video with the sheriff's office. The video shows a barefoot young woman wearing a T-shirt and what could be broken restraints around her wrists. The woman was gone before the resident got to the door.

The sheriff's office says it has received numerous reports that the woman is a missing person. However, authorities have not verified that.