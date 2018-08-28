JAKARTA(Taiwan News)- World No.1 badminton player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) representing Chinese Taipei in the 2018 Asian Games clinches the women's singles title earlier this afternoon, beating 2016 Rio Olympics Silver medalist India"s shuttler Pusarla Sindhu 21-13, 21-16.

Tai got off to a good start and dominated throughout the match, which paved her way to the gold medal in 34 minutes in the game. She had won 10 out of 13 games that they played against in Tai's athletic career. This is also Tai's sixth consecutive win over Pusarla Sindhu.



The 2018 Asian Games Badminton Women Singles silver medal goes to Pusarla Sindhu from India while the bronze medal went to Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.