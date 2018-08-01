TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The relationship between the United States and Taiwan has grown solid beyond fears of President Donald Trump using the island as a bargaining chip in his quarrels with China, reports said Tuesday.

Analysts suggested that the administration was regarding Taiwan as part of a wider Pacific Rim alliance, while officials and members of Congress saw the island as an “antidote” to China, the Voice of America reported.

Each time Beijing bullied Taiwan, the island’s support base in the U.S. expanded and deepened, said Yun Sun, an East Asia Program senior associate at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington.

Arms sales, President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) recent high-profile stopovers in the U.S. which included a visit to NASA, and sharp U.S. comments about El Salvador switching diplomatic ties to Beijing were all signs that Washington was interested in improving relations with Taipei, analysts said.

Trump was interested in Taiwan as a member of a larger anti-China alliance, said former Defense Vice Minister Lin Chong-pin (林中斌). He named Japan, Australia, India and South Korea as part of a “united front against China” interested in keeping sea lanes through the South China Sea open in the face of Beijing’s aggressive territorial claims.

While some academics still saw Trump as playing a “Taiwan card” to get what he wanted from China, others said this was less of a danger as long as the island’s relationship with Beijing did not change significantly, the Voice of America reported.