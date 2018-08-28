TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has announced that express train tickets for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday (Sep. 22 – 24) will be available for booking from 00:00 on Sep. 7.

To cope with increased numbers of passengers during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday period, the TRA said it had planned to operate a total of 217 additional trains of different classes during this holiday period.

The additional trains include three daily round-trip local express trains between Shulin Station and Hualien Station from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, which amount to a total of 18 such additional trains during the three days.

The TRA has offered special prices for tickets of these 18 additional trains, selling a ticket from Taipei Station to Yilan Station for only NT$100 and a ticket from Taipei Station to Hualien Station for only NT$200.

Timetable for the daily round-trip local express trains between Shulin Station and Hualien Station from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24 (source: TRA)