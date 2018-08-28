|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|73
|57
|.562
|—
|Philadelphia
|70
|61
|.534
|3½
|Washington
|66
|66
|.500
|8
|New York
|58
|73
|.443
|15½
|Miami
|53
|79
|.402
|21
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|77
|53
|.592
|—
|St. Louis
|73
|58
|.557
|4½
|Milwaukee
|73
|59
|.553
|5
|Pittsburgh
|64
|67
|.489
|13½
|Cincinnati
|56
|75
|.427
|21½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|72
|59
|.550
|—
|Colorado
|71
|60
|.542
|1
|Los Angeles
|70
|61
|.534
|2
|San Francisco
|66
|67
|.496
|7
|San Diego
|50
|83
|.376
|23
___
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3
Atlanta 4, Miami 0
Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 0
St. Louis 12, Colorado 3
San Francisco 3, Texas 1
Arizona 5, Seattle 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 3
|Monday's Games
Washington 5, Philadelphia 3
Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 4
L.A. Angels 10, Colorado 7
San Francisco 2, Arizona 0
|Tuesday's Games
Washington (Scherzer 16-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 15-3), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Urena 4-12) at Boston (Johnson 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Guerra 6-8) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Stanek 2-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4) at Texas (Jurado 2-3), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Nova 7-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 11-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 8-11) at San Diego (Nix 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
Arizona (Buchholz 7-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-5), 10:15 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 4-8) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 12-9) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-7), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (Richards 3-7) at Boston (Price 14-6), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 7-11) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-9), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 6-4) at Cincinnati (Harvey 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-3) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-6), 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6) at Texas (Minor 10-6), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 10-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 13-3), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 13-7) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-1), 10:15 p.m.