TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Central and southern Taiwan will continue to suffer heavy downpour and flooding over the two days, and a new typhoon formed in the early morning of Aug. 28 but will not directly sweep over the country, the Central Weather Bureau reports.

At 8 a.m. today, the 21st tropical storm of this year Jebi was upgraded into a typhoon. Located near the eastern Pacific island of Guam with its route likely headed towards Japan will have little impact on Taiwan. However, it is still being observed for any unexpected developments, according to the CWB forecast.

Meanwhile, several counties and cities in central and southern Taiwan continue to encounter torrential rainfall with cumulative rainfall Kaohsiung city and parts of Pingtung county reaching 216 millimeters by early morning, resulting in work and classes being canceled at very last minute in Kaohsiung.

In addition to a severe weather forecast, an extremely heavy rain advisory was issued for Tainan city and Taitung county along with two offshore islands of Green Island and Orchid Island.

According to early reports, the southwesterly winds bringing heavy rains will continue to damage central and southern Taiwan until Wednesday with floods, and landslides possible. Therefore, people living or traveling in these regions should be cautious during heavy or torrential rains.