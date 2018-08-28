TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei Water Department (TWD) and Thua Thien Hue Construction and Water Supply State One Member Company (HueWACO) from Vietnam signed an MOU on technical collaboration on Aug. 27, marking closer ties between Taiwan and the Southeast Asian country.

HueWACO, which supplies tap water to a population of 1 million, visited Taipei in April to explore opportunities in cooperation, which resulted in the inking of the MOU that will see the two sides engaged in exchanges in water supply techniques, customer service, revitalization of historical sites, and personnel training, according to TWD.

It is part of an effort by the Vietnamese company to upgrade its services by drawing on foreign practices. HueWACO has signed two other MOUs over the last year with the Water Corporation in the Australian city of Perth, and the waterworks bureau of the Japanese city of Yokohama.

Collaboration between TWD and HueWACO appears to be a very suitable pairing in light of many traits both have in common, including the inauguration of modernized water supply in 1909, the ownership of water assets of historical importance, the status as the first water utility in their respective country to promote the water safety plans advocated by WHO, noted TWD.

Following the MOU signing ceremony, representatives from the Vietnamese company embarked on a trip to Zhitan Purification Plant (直潭淨水場) -- the largest such facility in East Asia. The dignitaries also stopped by Taipei Water Park and the Museum of Drinking Water to learn about Taipei’s approach to rejuvenation of historical buildings.