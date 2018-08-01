TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The next time China sends its aircraft carrier the Liaoning (遼寧號) near Taiwan, the island’s military should practice for an attack, retired United States Navy Admiral Dennis Blair was reported as saying Tuesday.

Ever since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in May 2016, China has stepped up its intimidation of Taiwan by sending military aircraft and vessels close to the self-ruled island. The Liaoning passed either through the Taiwan Straits separating the island from China, or along its eastern, Pacific coast.

According to a Voice of America report, Blair recommended that the next time the aircraft carrier came close, Taiwan’s armed forces could practice for a “simulated attack.”

Blair, a Director of National Intelligence under President Barack Obama, described China’s military maneuvers near Taiwan and Japan in peacetime as “gunboat diplomacy,” the Liberty Times reported.

Taiwan should use the opportunity of the Liaoning approaching to strengthen its own defense capabilities and show the world the weaknesses of the Chinese aircraft carrier in war operations, Blair reportedly said.

The retired admiral also said that interceptions of Chinese planes and ships might be counterproductive, in that they were costly and provided China with valuable information about its potential enemies.