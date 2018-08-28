  1. Home
Thailand to hike visa fees for Taiwanese travelers

Starting October 1, Taiwanese tour groups will have to pay an additional NT$470 per person per visa application

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/28 13:34
Thailand Visa fee to hike (Photo by Pixabay)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese citizens planning to travel to Thailand will need to pay an additional NT$470 (US$15) in visa fees, according to a notice issued by Thailand Trade and Economic Office in Taipei on August 27.

The notice states that group visa applications will be commissioned to a designated private company, with an increase of NT$470 in fees starting October 1, 2018, reported CNA.

Those visiting the Southeast Asian country in groups will see the cost of a visa application hiked to approximately NT$2,000 from the current NT$1,200 including fees paid for travel agencies, said consultant Li Chi-yue (李奇嶽) from The Hotel Association of R.O.C. (中華民國旅館商業公會全國聯合會).

The Thailand Trade and Economic Office has also reduced the maximum number of individuals allowed to apply for a visa on their own to 200 a day, meaning that those who come in 201st place and beyond will still be directed to the commissioned company and pay an additional fee of NT$470, he added.

Li expressed disappointment over the fact that Taiwan has granted visa free entry for Thai visitors, only to be paid back with raised fees instead of reciprocal measures. Whether the hike would discourage Taiwanese from planning trips to Thailand remains to be seen, Li noted.  

According to statistics from the Tourism Bureau, more than 550,000 residents from Taiwan visited Thailand in 2017, while Taiwan only saw 290,000 arrivals of Thai tourists during the same period, reported CNA.
 
visa
Thailand
tourism
visa fees
Tourism Bureau
Thailand Trade and Economic Office

